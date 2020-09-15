Monday Night Football DraftKings Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for Week 1 MNF GPP tournaments

Daily fantasy football players get a fun treat Monday night: There are two NFL games instead of the usual one, and that means that DFS sites are offering a two-game slate that covers both Monday Night Football games. The Giants and Steelers play in the early contest, followed by the Broncos and Titans in the nightcap. In addition to our DraftKings Showdown lineups, linked below, we’ve put together a lineup covering both games if you prefer to play in that style of GPP tournament.

A two-game slate always will limit your opportunities to game stack or avoid playing someone against your D/ST choice. This lineup construction embraces the RBs who will likely be highly owned while trying to differentiate at the other positions by paying down at QB, WR and TE.

DraftKings Picks Week 1: Monday Night Football lineup for GPPs

QB Drew Lock, Broncos vs. Titans ($5,400)

Lock is the cheapest of the four starting QBs on this slate, which is appealing for two reasons. One, he probably has as much upside as any of them when you look at the weapons around him and his willingness to run. Two, it allows us to jam our lineup with the three best running backs available to us.

RB Saquon Barkley, Giants vs. Steelers ($8,000)

Yes, we’ve played Barkley against our chosen D/ST, but it would be hard to construct a two-game slate lineup that doesn’t have at least one player going against your defense. Barkley is assured ample touches and should be his usual, productive self in his season opener.

RB Derrick Henry, Titans @ Broncos ($7,500)

We can’t afford too many luxuries, like concering ourself with game flow, when there are so few players to choose from. Henry, like Barkley, is a safe bet for 20 touches, and to have them both in our lineup gives us a rock-solid floor.

MNF INJURY UPDATES: Golden Tate | Courtland Sutton

WR A.J. Brown, Titans @ Broncos ($6,000)

Brown doesn’t really get impacted by Henry, at least if the second-year WR reaches his production on home-run plays like he’s “supposed to.” If Henry’s playing well, it will set up Brown to get behind the defense for a 50-plus yard touchdown that pays off his price and then some.

WR Diontae Johnson, Steelers @ Giants ($4,400)

Johnson is preferred here to JuJu Smith-Schuster, who’s the highest-priced WR on the slate and $2.8K more than Johnson. While Ben Roethlisberger’s return should help JuJu, it should also help Johnson, who already was a solid performer as a rookie despite brutal QB play. We had to get a piece of Pittsburgh’s passing game against a broken New York secondary.

WR Jerry Jeudy, Broncos vs. Titans ($4,200)

Even if Courtland Sutton (shoulder) plays, Jeudy should be on the field for most of the snaps in his NFL debut. At this price with both great route running and impressive speed, Jeudy is a valuable stack play with our QB.

TE Jonnu Smith, Titans @ Broncos ($4,000)

Denver allowed the sixth-most receptions to tight ends in 2019, with only a lack of touchdowns making the Broncos look decent at defending the position. Smith is the lowest-priced of the four starting TEs on this slate, and while targets a concern, he has as much upside as any of the TEs on the slate.

FLEX RB James Conner, Steelers @ Giants (6,400)

Conner hopefully serves as a solid game-flow stack with our defense, and again, in a two-game slate, it feels good to lock down as many touches as possible. Having three talented, workhorse backs in our lineup might be a strategy utilized by many for tonight’s games, but that doesn’t mean you should shy away from it.

D/ST Pittsburgh Steelers @ Giants ($3,700)

Playing the Pittsburgh defense is all about Daniel Jones and his tendency to turn the ball over. There’s no perfect matchup tonight, but both Jones and Lock present the turnover potential we’re looking for when picking a D/ST. Pittsburgh has talent all over the field defensively, and we’ll bet on that getting the job done.