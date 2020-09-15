Momentum remain committed to Proteas Women despite ending CSA sponsorship

While Momentum confirmed on Tuesday that they would no longer provide sponsorship to Cricket South Africa from April 2021 onwards, they remain committed to the Proteas Women.

The financial organisation became the headline sponsor of Dane van Niekerk’s charges in February this year.

Carel Bosman, head of sponsorship at Momentum said the organisation was extremely proud of the role they’ve played in supporting the advancement of women’s cricket.

“We have been extraordinarily proud of our role in supporting the advancement of the women’s team and remain committed to that sponsorship agreement. Our continued support of the Momentum Proteas is in line with our brand narrative and we will continue to shine a light on their talent, build their commercial value and enable them on their journey to success,” said Bosman.

The Proteas’ last international involvement before the coronavirus pandemic saw them lose a closely fought semi-final against Australia at the T20 World Cup in March.

Many of the stars of the side, including the likes of van Niekerk, Laura Wolvaardt and Marizanne Kapp will play in the upcoming Big Bash League in Australia in October.

– Compiled by staff.