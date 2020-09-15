MLB, MLBPA reach agreement on playoff bubbles

Major League Baseball and the Players Association have agreed to a bubble plan for the playoffs that will feature both the National and American League playing in separate neutral locations, with the World Series set to be played at Globe Life Field, a neutral site in Arlington, Texas.

Currently, the MLB plans to implement a two-bubble strategy, with separate bubbles for the American League and National League. For that to work, teams would not travel back in forth like they normally would in a series.

MLB is planning to have a bubble established in Southern California for the American League and a bubble in Texas for the National League. The first round of the playoffs won’t be in the bubbles, as the top-four teams in the AL and NL (three division winners and next-best-record) will host a best-of-three series at their home parks. Then, the AL games for the divisional round will be played at Petco Park in San Diego and Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.