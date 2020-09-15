MLB, MLBPA agree to bubble plan for majority of playoffs

Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association have been working on a plan to hold postseason games at neutral-site bubbles, and the two sides are now in agreement.

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported on Tuesday that MLB and the MLBPA have agreed to play the Division Series, League Championship Series and World Series at neutral sites in a bubble-type environment.

Plans were already in place to expand the playoff field from 10 to 16 teams for this season. Rather than have a one-game Wild Card play-in, the first round will be a best-of-three series. Those series will apparently not be played at bubble sites.

Previous reports indicated that the American League will likely play its postseason series at the new home of the Texas Rangers. The National League is expected to play somewhere in Southern California. You can read more details of the 2020 postseason format here.