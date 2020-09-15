microsoft edge: How to enable new download UI in Microsoft Edge browser

Microsoft has recently updated its chromium-based Edge browser and as a part of the update, the tech giant has introduced a new user-interface for Downloads that now presents users with the option to choose what to do while downloading any file.

Although the new user-interface is a part of the update, it is not enabled by default. However, if you want to use the new UI, it can be enabled manually. Here’s how.

Make sure to download and install the latest version of Microsoft Edge browser on your PC or laptop.

1. Open Microsoft Edge on your PC



2. Head to Settings and choose the More option from the top right corner



3. Here, click on Downloads option and enable the toggle that reads ‘Ask where to save each file before downloading’.



Users can also change the default download location of the browsers from the download settings. Simply, click on the Change button placed in front of Location and choose the directory in which you want to save all your future downloads.