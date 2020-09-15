Melbourne Storm Josh-Addo Carr talks, deadline on early release

Josh Addo-Carr’s stalled bid for an early release from the Melbourne Storm could gain some traction before the NRL finals begin.

The Storm has reportedly told Addo-Carr’s new agent, Mario Tartak, that if there isn’t any progress with his proposed move to the Wests Tigers to play fullback next week, then the club will deal with the matter once the season is over.

Storm chief executive Dave Donaghy said the club would not budge from its demand for a player swap to send the premiership flyer on his way.

Addo-Carr has again been linked to Wests Tigers, the club he debuted for in 2016, in recent days.

“We’re working really hard to secure Josh a release and receive a player of commensurate talent back in his absence,” Donaghy said.

Addo-Carr has been outstanding for Melbourne throughout his time at the club. (Getty)

“If we don’t get an outcome before our last round match against the Dragons we’re just going to park it until after the finals.

“We love Josh, he’s been a great contributor to the club, we understand his family circumstances, but we’re mindful we built a team with him contracted until the end of 2021.

“We feel our requirement to get a player back for granting his early release is fair and reasonable.”

Melbourne officials agreed to help Addo-Carr get back to Sydney on compassionate grounds as long as the club didn’t cop a raw deal and got a player back in return because the star is still contracted to the club until the end 2021.

Addo-Carr had been engaged in dispute with his former management group, hence the deal being delayed.

Josh Addo-Carr’s return home may take longer than expected. (Getty)

But negotiations stalled again in recent days as Melbourne’s request for a player in return went unanswered.

“We have spoken to the club he wants to go to and inquired about a couple of players and they’ve fobbed us off,” Donaghy said.

“It is their prerogative but it’s not helpful in trying to achieve an outcome for Josh.

“We understand Josh’s desire to get back to Sydney and the reasons for that, we’re working with his management to try and secure an outcome that’s mutually beneficial.

“We have been really clear and consistent from day one … if we can facilitate an outcome whereby we’re no worse off we’ll happily provide a release.

“Until that point, he’s contracted with Melbourne Storm for 2021 and I think that point has been overlooked somewhat.”