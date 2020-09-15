Megan Thee Stallion on Ex Karim York’s Allegations She Was Physically Abusive: ‘Stop Lying on Me’

Instagram

Denying the reports that link the 30-year-old basketballer’s claims about his violent ex-girlfriend to her, the ‘Savage’ hitmaker insists on Instagram Live that ‘he’s not talking about’ her.

Megan Thee Stallion has shut down allegations that she was physically abusive during her relationship with one of her exes. The speculation arose after Karim York detailed his past toxic relationship with an unnamed former girlfriend on Monday, September 14.

After reports linked Karim’s claims to her, the 25-year-old rapper has taken to Instagram Live to address the allegations that she abused him when they were dating. Complaining about a “d**n week,” she told her fans why she felt the need to clarify the reports.

“I don’t like when people flat out tell lies,” she explained. Seemingly blasting a gossip tabloid which first reported the news, she said, “I just saw some bulls**t talking about … and I know who it is and they antagonize me everyday online. They always making up stories about me. You b***hes are really crazy. This lady made up this d**m story.”

Megan later filmed her phone conversation with someone who inquired her about the truth regarding Karim’s claims. “What? He’s not talking about me,” the Texas native told a woman on the other side of the phone, insisting that Karim was not referring to her in his Instagram post. “He is in an argument with some other b***h. Stop lying on me. That n***a not talking about me. F**k y’all. Cuz I’ma hit you with the facts every time you tell a lie.”

Megan reiterated her statement on her tweets. “Why y’all like to lie when I got all facts all the time,” she wrote in one post, and added in another, “Literally…obsessed.”

Earlier on Monday, September 14, Karim spoke up against his alleged abusive ex as he denied that he ever put his hands on her. “KARIM YORK DOESNT SUPPORT ABUSING WOMEN NOR ABUSIVE RELATIONSHIP,” so he claimed. “It’s f**ked up that I felt like I couldn’t come out and defend myself solely off of public perception. I chose to be quiet throughout this time when someone was putting out a certain narrative about me, and today is the last day for that.”

Karim then detailed an alleged incident during which he got his “a** beat” by his former girlfriend. “The night all this happened, this person was on drugs, xans to be exact. I GOT MY A** BEAT that night but I’m being pictured as the abuser on the internet,” so he claimed.

“I don’t know how many times that woman put her hands on me with multiple witnesses there to see but not one time did I hit her,” he continued. “I’ve had a gun pointed at me with the intentions of being shot and because of what, a window?”

The Austin native signed off the lengthy post with a note which read, “Megan and I are still great friends,” leading to the speculation that he was talking about the “Hot Girl Summer” hitmaker, though he didn’t mention her complete name.