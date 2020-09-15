Man, 33, is shot in stomach with a CROSSBOW in west London

A 33-year-old man is fighting for his life after being shot in the stomach with a crossbow on a west London street last night.

The victim was found by police with a serious abdominal injury on Pield Heath Road, near the junction with Copperfield Avenue, in Uxbridge just after 8pm. 

He was rushed to hospital where he remains in a ‘life threatening condition’, Scotland Yard announced this morning.

Metropolitan Police officers were called to the scene by the London Ambulance Service.

No arrests have been made but a cordon remains on the street while detectives launch an investigation. 

