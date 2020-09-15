Lonzo Ball Walks Away From Roc Nation

Basketball star Lonzo Ball has walked away from Roc Nation management just months after signing.

“I wanted to lead my career,” Ball told ESPN. “Picking my own representation — just solely as my decision — was step one in that process. For me, it was an easy call, and it was the right time to make that call.”

The outlet reports that Lonzo has since signed with agent Rich Paul of Klutch Sports.

After a fallout with his father, Levar Ball, last year, Lonzo says the birth of his daughter, Zoey, and moving to New Orleans helped them repair their damaged relationship.

“My dad put me in a position where I am comfortable making my own decisions now,” Ball said. “I think coming into the league, he was very controlling of everything that was going on. But that was an 18-, 19-year-old kid. But now I am 22 years old with my own family. Seeing how he watched over me and stuff — it was time for him to finally let go of everything and watch me be my own man.”