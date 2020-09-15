Lonzo Ball Walks Away From Roc Nation

Basketball star Lonzo Ball has walked away from Roc Nation management just months after signing.

“I wanted to lead my career,” Ball told ESPN. “Picking my own representation — just solely as my decision — was step one in that process. For me, it was an easy call, and it was the right time to make that call.”

The outlet reports that Lonzo has since signed with agent Rich Paul of Klutch Sports.

