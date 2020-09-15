Lil Reese On Famous Dex: This Crack Head Must Be Gettin Paid From 69!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
6

The beef between Famous Dex and Lil Reese continued — and Reese says he thinks Dex has taken a check from Tekashi 6ix9ine.

Dex then said the following in a rant against Reese: 

“Them boys made you sh*t on yourself, boy. You better be cool. You b*tch ass lil’ boy. You f*ggot ass n*gga. You just saw me over there when I was shooting dice with yo b*tch ass and you ain’t said nothin’ bro. Stop going to the internet bro. Stop doing all that. You’s a b*tch, Lil Reese. You’s a real life ho. On my son.”

