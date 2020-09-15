Roommates, Lil Nas X is channeling his talents in a very different direction has that nothing to do with music. He just recently announced that he is releasing his first children’s book at the beginning of next year, published by Random House Kids.

In a recent tweet, Lil Nas X confirmed the news of his children’s book, writing “I’m dropping the best kids book of all time soon! C IS FOR COUNTRY, out January 5, 2021 from @randomhousekids. I can’t wait to share it with you all.”

“C Is For Country,” is written by Lil Nas X and illustrated by Theodore Taylor III, includes a cover featuring the singer in his characteristically colorful outfit, holding a guitar and riding his horse.

The book’s storyline revolves around Lil Nas X and Panini the Pony “on a joyous journey through the alphabet from sunup to sundown,” according to the Random House website. “Experience wide-open pastures, farm animals, guitar music, cowboy hats, and all things country in this debut picture book that’s perfect for music lovers learning their ABCs and for anyone who loves Nas’s signature genre-blending style.”

View this post on Instagram #Roommates, #LilNasX just announced that he has a children’s book on the way in early 2021! Y’all copping or nah? A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Sep 15, 2020 at 1:08pm PDT

This news comes after Lil Nas X jokingly said that all of his money from his record-breaking song “Old Town Road” was “running out.”

However, he also announced to his fans that new music was definitely coming soon and that he is finally back in the studio cooking up his follow-up to his Grammy-winning debut.

Want tea directly in your text inbox? Hit us up at 917-722-8057 or click here to join!

The post Lil Nas X Announces Upcoming Children’s Book “C Is For Country” Dropping In January 2021 appeared first on The Shade Room.