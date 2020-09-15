Lighthouse Labs and Government of Canada Bring Paid Work Placements to Organizations

Article content continued

“We’re thrilled to be working with the Government of Canada to subsidize the cost of talent for organizations, while providing new graduates with the tools they need to succeed in a rapidly changing job market,” said Jeremy Shaki, co-founder and CEO of Lighthouse Labs. “In today’s digital economy, it’s more important than ever to help organizations create new jobs in emerging areas. The DS4Y program does just that, while helping young people to be job-ready.”

The DS4Y program was created to provide small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and not-for-profit organizations with the means to create new positions in emerging areas where jobs may not yet exist. These include cybersecurity, the automation of knowledge tasks, big data, and artificial intelligence, among others. DS4Y contributes to the larger Youth Employment and Skills Strategy (YESS) by supporting youth who are job-ready but may need a first work experience to enter and succeed in the labour market.

Internships through Lighthouse Labs will run until March 2021. If you are an employer looking for interns, please contact us.

You can learn more about the DS4Y program here.

About Lighthouse Labs

Lighthouse Labs was created in 2013 by a team of software developers with a passion for code, mentorship, and education. Our mission: to continuously find the best ways to train the next generation of developers and transform the way tech education is delivered. Seven years later, we have introduced over 30,000 Canadians to the practice of coding and launched over 2,000 graduates into careers as professional developers. With the support of a brilliant team of instructors and mentors who view coding as the ultimate craft, we continue to empower students, launch careers, and contribute to the incredible growth of Canada’s tech industry.

