Lewis Hamilton investigated after wearing shirt with Breonna Taylor message after Tuscan Grand Prix

Formula One’s governing body is looking into a potential rules breach by world champion Lewis Hamilton, following the Tuscan Grand Prix on Sunday.

Hamilton, who won the race from teammate Valtteri Bottas, wore a T-shirt to the podium with a message “arrest the cops who killed Breonna Taylor.”

Taylor was an African-American who was fatally shot by Louisville police in March, when they raided her apartment, following an exchange of fire between Taylor’s boyfriend and police.

The Mercedes driver also concluded his post-race interview by saying: “Justice for Breonna Taylor.”

“It took me a long time to get that shirt,” Hamilton said.

“I’ve been wanting to wear that and bring awareness to the fact that there’s people that have been killed on the street, and there’s someone that got killed in her own house.”

The back of Hamilton’s shirt also featured a photo of Taylor and the words: “Say her name.”

The FIA is investigating whether or not Hamilton broke the rules which prevent political statements or gestures at races.

Lewis Hamilton on the podium after the Tuscan Grand Prix. (Getty)

An FIA spokesperson said the matter was “under active consideration.”

Earlier this year, the FIA began the #WeRaceAsOne campaign to draw attention to racism and inequality, while many drivers have taken a knee prior to races this season, with the drivers also wearing Black Lives Matter shirts.

Hamilton’s decision to use the podium as a platform to promote the BLM movement followed Naomi Osaka’s actions at the US Open, where she wore seven face masks with the names of victims of police brutality, one of which was Taylor.

Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff is backing Hamilton’s right to protest.

“It is entirely his decision. Whatever he does, we will support,” Wolff said.

“The much broader movement is obviously the fight against any kind of racism and discrimination — and we as a team and as a corporation have always put an emphasis to fight against that injustice.”