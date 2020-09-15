LeToya Luckett ‘Overjoyed’ With 2nd Child’s Arrival After Husband’s Cheating Drama

Instagram

The former Destiny’s Child member has taken to Instagram to announce that she gave birth to her son with husband Tommicus Walker on Monday, September 14.

–

LeToya Luckett is officially a mother of two. The 39-year-old singer has welcomed her second child with her husband Tommicus Walker, less than a month after he was exposed by his alleged side chick to have cheated on his wife.

Brushing aside their marital drama, the former Destiny’s Child member took to Instagram on Monday, September 14 to announce the arrival of their baby boy earlier that day. “TYSUN WOLF WALKER,” she revealed her son’s name along with a picture of the newborn baby’s footprints.

LeToya expressed her gratitude as adding, “Overjoyed! Thank you Heavenly Father.” She shared more details of the little bundle of joy in the image, revealing that he arrived on early Monday morning at 4:03 A.M. and weighed 9 pounds and 7 ounces at the time of birth.

<br />

The comment section was quickly flooded with congratulatory messages from her fans and celebrity friends, including Gabrielle Union who wrote, “Congrats mama!” Tameka Cottle a.k.a. Tiny Harris commented, “Congratulations sis..,” while Jermaine Dupri simply wrote, “Congrats.”

The good news comes weeks after a woman, who claimed to be Tommicus’ mistress, revealed that she had videos of their alleged affair. She additionally told The Shade Room that Tommi was messing around with another woman just days after their alleged affair.

Tommi debunked the allegation on Instagram, insinuating that it was all simply a devil’s work. “The devil is busy and will not win. Please pray for my family and especially my wife while she’s pregnant. This too shall pass. Therefore what God has joined together, let no one separate,” he wrote.

He added in the caption of the post, “I love my family. I pray my wife does not go into preterm labor & my son healthy. God fix it & bless my enemies. Amen.” Tommi later deleted the post, but had another message he shared via Instagram Stories. “Lord fix this in the name of Jesus,” so it read.

Days later, LeToya and Tommi sparked split rumors as they unfollowed each other on Instagram. She later fueled the speculation with a video featuring her working out in the pool. In the clip, she ditched her wedding ring.