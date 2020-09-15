Leah Remini and ‘Queer Eye’ Lead Winners at 2020 Creative Arts Emmy Awards

WENN/Netflix/Adriana M. Barraza

The first night of the prizegiving event also reveals CNN’s ‘Apollo 11’ and Netflix’s ‘Cheer’ as the collectors of multiple trophies, and David Attenborough as the recipient of Outstanding Narration.

Leah Remini, “Queer Eye” and HBO documentary “The Apollo” were the big winners on the first night of the Creative Arts Emmy Awards on Monday, September 14.

Actress Remini’s “Scientology and the Aftermath” docu-series picked up top honours in the Outstanding Hosted Non-Fiction Series of Special category, while hit makeover show “Queer Eye” took home the Outstanding Structured Reality Program prize.

“The Apollo” was named Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special, while there were multiple wins for CNN film “Apollo 11” and Netflix reality series “Cheer“, and the legendary Sir David Attenborough added to his haul of accolades by landing the Outstanding Narration trophy for “Seven Worlds, One Planet – Antarctica”.

The 2020 Creative Arts Emmy Awards will be held digitally every night this week until Thursday, with the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards taking place on Sunday.

The full list of night one winners is:

Outstanding Structured Reality Program: “ Queer Eye “, Netflix

“, Netflix Outstanding Directing For A Reality Program: Greg Whiteley – “ Cheer “, Netflix

“, Netflix Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special: “The Apollo”, HBO

Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series Or Special: “ Leah Remini : Scientology And The Aftermath”, A&E

: Scientology And The Aftermath”, A&E Outstanding Picture Editing For A Structured Reality Or Competition Program: Jamie Martin, Michael Roha, Paul Cross, Michael Deis, Ryan Mallick – “ RuPaul’s Drag Race “, VH1

“, VH1 Outstanding Picture Editing For A Nonfiction Program: Todd Douglas Miller – “ Apollo 11 “

“ Outstanding Picture Editing For An Unstructured Reality Program: Arielle Kilker, David Nordstrom, Kate Hackett, Daniel McDonald, Mark Morgan, Sharon Weaver, Ted Woerner – “ Cheer “, Netflix

“, Netflix Outstanding Narrator: David Attenborough – “Seven Worlds, One Planet” – Antarctica

– “Seven Worlds, One Planet” – Antarctica Outstanding Directing For A Documentary/Nonfiction Program: Steven Bognar & Julia Reichert – “American Factory”, Netflix

Outstanding Writing For A Nonfiction Program: Mark Lewis – “Don’t F**k With Cats: Hunting An Internet Killer”, Netflix

Outstanding Cinematography For A Reality Program: Michael Cheeseman, Danny Day, Dwayne Fowler – “Life Below Zero”: The New World, BBC Studios

Outstanding Cinematography For A Nonfiction Program: Muhammed Khair Al Shami, Ammar Suleiman, Mohammed Eyad – “The Cave”, National Geographic

Outstanding Casting For A Reality Program: Goloka Bolte & Ethan Petersen – “ RuPaul’s Drag Race “, VH1

“, VH1 Outstanding Music Composition For A Documentary Series Or Special (Original Dramatic Score): Laura Karpman – “Why We Hate”: “Tools & Tactics”

Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Nonfiction Or Reality Program (Single or Multi-Camera): Eric Milano – “ Apollo 11 “

“ Outstanding Sound Editing For A Nonfiction Or Reality Program (Single Or Multi-Camera): Eric Milano – “ Apollo 11 “

“ Outstanding Short Form Nonfiction Or Reality Series: National Geographic Presents: “Cosmos: Creating Possible Worlds”