Latinx-Owned Beauty Brands to Support Now and Forever

Hispanic Heritage Month (which has also been referred to as Latinx Heritage Month in recent years) is officially here. And it’s time to celebrate with makeup and skincare, of course!

Luckily, there is an array of Latinx-owned beauty brands available to shop online and in-store, making it easy to show your support during and after the holiday.

Plus, many of these cosmetics companies were founded as a way to honor the diverse and vast culture of the Latinx community.

Case in point? Reina Rebelde was started by lawyer-turned-beauty mogul Regina Merson with her heritage and makeup needs in mind.

“Latinas are sophisticated, discerning and authentically rooted in their culture, and much of how beauty brands market to us doesn’t talk to us in this way,” she previously told Refinery29. “I wanted to create makeup that would honor, celebrate and give life to our many dualities with products full of provocative shades that deliver the boldness and passion we bring to the rituals of applying them.”