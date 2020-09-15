Latino Artists Whose Fashion Is Just as Bold as Their Music

One word: Caliente!

To celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, which has also been described as Latinx Heritage Month in recent years, we’re gushing over Maluma, J Balvin, Bad Bunny and others’ incredible style moments.

Because let’s be real, these Latinx stars continue to dress just as bold and daring as their music.

You won’t catch them wearing basique outfits. Take one look at their Instagram pages, music videos and red carpet appearances, and you’ll see them wearing over-the-top designs, eccentric shoes and playful accessories.

With artists like Ozuna and Anuel AA donning wildly colorful ensembles at the 2019 Billboard Latin Music Awards to El Conejo Malo constantly pushing the boundaries and redefining masculinity with his style, it’s easy to see why they’re at the forefront of the fashion industry.

As a matter of fact, Bad Bunny’s electrifying persona and larger-than-life looks earned him a Playboy cover in July. It marked the first time a man, aside from founder Hugh Hefner, snagged a solo cover.