Kristen Bell, Dax Shepard’s Kids Drink Non-Alcoholic Beer

“I’m gonna get a lot of flak for this. And let me start by saying I don’t care.”
We all know Kristen Bell isn’t afraid to keep it real about the messy parts of marriage and motherhood.
Well, during an interview on the Say Yes! with Carla Hall podcast, Kristen explained why she lets her daughters drink O’Doul’s, a popular non-alcoholic beer.
Kristen began the story by saying, “I’m gonna get a lot of flak for this. And let me start by saying I don’t care. You’re allowed to give me any advice you guys want, any of these listeners. You’re welcome to tell me I’m a terrible parent. I don’t care. I’m a great parent, I think. I’m learning every day.”
She said that her daughters, Lincoln (7) and Delta (5), often drink O’Doul’s at home and order them at restaurants.
“The reason for this is because when we first had our child and my husband would put her in the Baby Björn and we’d walk around the neighborhood, he’d pop a non-alcoholic beer in his hand, and the baby would paw at it and put the rim in her mouth.”
“It’s a sentimental thing for my girls, right? It makes them feel close to their dad,” she said.
“There’s nothing wrong with it. It’s just essentially a bubbly juice. Right? There’s nothing in it,” Kristen continued. “We also talk to them very much about his sobriety, and the importance of it, and why Daddy can’t drink.”
“So this morning, I set them in their Zooms, and they have 15-minute breaks where they’re allowed to jump around and grab a snack, and wiggle it out. And I walk in to check on them at 9:30, and both of them are drinking an O’Doul’s on their Zooms,” she said.
“They’re both just sipping their Doulies. And I’m like, ‘What must these other parents and teachers think of me?!'”
“And then I remind myself: You don’t care, Kristen. They can pretend like you’re doing something wrong. I would argue that I’m not because it’s non-alcoholic,” she said.
“If anything, it opens up the discussion for why Daddy has to drink non-alcoholic beer, because some people lose their privileges with drinking. Drinking’s not always safe.”
Kristen also posted on social media recently to recognize Dax’s 16th sobriety anniversary. She shared a letter and drawing from her daughters that show how supportive they are of Dax’s journey.
You can listen to the full Say Yes! with Carla Hall interview here.
