Kourtney Kardashian Adds Fuels to Pregnancy Rumors With ‘Baby Number 4’ Comments

Kourtney fuels pregnancy rumors as she admits during a chat with sisters Kim and Khloe Kardashian that on-again boyfriend Scott Disick is ‘going for baby number 4.’

Kourtney Kardashian has fuelled speculation she and Scott Disick are trying for a fourth child together in a new “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” teaser. The trailer for the 19th and penultimate season of the reality show dropped on Tuesday (15Sep20) and fans were stunned as Kourtney’s sisters, Khloe and Kim Kardashian, quizzed her about potential baby news with Scott, the fathered of all three of the star’s kids.

“Scott’s like, ‘We’re going for baby number four.’ Is that serious I want to know?” Kim queried, with Khloe asking directly, “Are you pregnant?”

The trailer ends with shocked Kourtney staring at her sisters.





The news comes amid rumours Scott and Kourtney are back together again after he officially broke up with model Sofia Richie, his girlfriend of two years, in August (20).

Scott and Kourtney dated for nine years until 2015. Their kids are aged from five to eight.

The premiere episode of the new season of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” airs in the U.S. on Thursday (17Sep20).