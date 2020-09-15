Knife-wielding man shot by police outside shopping centre

Victoria’s police union has called for frontline officers to be equipped with tasers after a man allegedly armed with a knife was shot by police outside a shopping centre in Melbourne’s outer-east this morning.

Police surrounded the man about 8.30am on Hutchinson Street in Lilydale.

Witnesses say he refused for more than half an hour to put the knife down, forcing police to fire gunshots at a carpark outside Lilydale Marketplace about 9.10am.

Police in Lilydale after a man was shot. (Nine)

An air ambulance arrives on scene. (Nine)

“Officers attempted to speak with the man who refused to drop his weapon. Police discharged their firearms, shooting the man,” a Victoria Police spokesperson said.

“He is currently being treated for life threatening injuries.

“Detectives from the Armed Crime Squad will investigate the incident which will be oversighted by Professional Standards Command, as per standard protocol when a police firearm is discharged.”

A large police presence in Lilydale following the shooting. (Nine)

The Police Association Victoria secretary Wayne Gatt said the shooting which unfolded today proved police required “less than lethal” options when confronting offenders.

“Police officers and PSOs, when responding to incidents like this, require access to less than lethal options,” he said.

“All frontline patrols need urgent access to conducted energy devices, or tasers. This is something we highlighted prior to the last state election.

“When police don’t have these tools, they possess fewer options, and fewer options can mean the risk of serious injury or death increases dramatically. This is a view we have expressed to the current Royal Commission into Mental Health.

“Ensuring people in crisis can get the help they need, when they need it, is essential.

“Ensuring police have the tools and resources they need to resolve incidents safely, when cases do fall through the cracks, is just as important.”

Warning – audio below contains graphic content

A woman called 3AW’s Mitchell saying she saw police draw their guns on the knife-wielding man, who was wearing sunglasses and a t-shirt, without a face mask.

Gunshots could be heard in the distance while she was narrating the ordeal live on air.

“I don’t know what he did that caused them to actually let loose with gunshots,” she said.

“I can’t see if they’ve actually shot him, but there’s a lot of police scurrying around right now.

“It looks like they’ve taken him down.”

A caller on Neil Mitchell’s 3AW show saw the whole incident unfold. (Nine)

The man, who remains in a critical condition, was treated by paramedics for upper body injuries at the scene.