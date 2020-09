A fan of minimal make-up and home remedies for skin problem, Kiara revealed a beauty secret she swears by to a leading entertainment portal. The actress had said, “This is a recipe that has come down from my grandmom, it has a little bit of honey, besan, creme, milk and lemon and I put it on my face. It is really refreshing and makes my skin glow instantly.” Well, this one is surely worth trying.