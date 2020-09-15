Kiara Advani introduces us to Indoo from her next film Indoo Ki Jawaani

Kiara Advani had a great year at the movies last year with Kabir Singh and Good Newwz raking in big moolah at the box-office. The actress was gung ho about 2020 too as she had some exciting films coming up. However, things went haywire because of the pandemic. Kiara finally has a reason to smile. Her next film Indoo Ki Jawaani is gearing up for release.



A few days back Kiara Advani had shared a video on her Instagram, where we see her talking as Indoo, about being on a dating app and how she’s excited to right swipe on them. Today the actress speaks to Mumbai Mirror more about her role and says that she is quite excited about the film. The film is produced by Nikkhil Advani, Bhushan Kumar and Ryan Stephen. Speaking about the film Nikkhil Advani says, “It’s because Indoo has broken up with her boyfriend that she decides to experiment with a dating app and brings chaos into her housing colony as she randomly swipes on it.”

Kiara says her role is best explained in the song titled Hasina Pagal Diwaani, which shows her character’s endearing, feisty, quirky and lovable side. The song is about a heartbroken and a bit tipsy Indoo, who creates chaos at a wedding in her own colony, which shocks her family and her neighbours. The film also features Aditya Seal and the music is composed by Mika.

Kiara will also be seen in Laxxmi Bomb alongside Akshay Kumar. And by October she will resume working on Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.