Khloe Kardashian & Scott Disick Wanted 'KUWTK' To Continue For The Coins

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
6

 A new report is claiming that Khloe Kardashian and her brother in law, Scott Disick were both desperate for Keeping Up With The Kardashians — because they really need the cash.

“Some of them needed the money more than others,” an insider told pAGE Six.

The outlet reports that “Disick and Khloé both see the show as an easy and reliable payday. Insiders point out that while Kylie has her famously lucrative cosmetics line and Kendall has a thriving modeling career, Khloé and Disick’s clothing companies — Good American and Talentless, respectively — are, by comparison, small potatoes.”

