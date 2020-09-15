Khloe Kardashian & Scott Disick Wanted ‘KUWTK’ To Continue For The Coins

A new report is claiming that Khloe Kardashian and her brother in law, Scott Disick were both desperate for Keeping Up With The Kardashians — because they really need the cash.

“Some of them needed the money more than others,” an insider told pAGE Six.

The outlet reports that “Disick and Khloé both see the show as an easy and reliable payday. Insiders point out that while Kylie has her famously lucrative cosmetics line and Kendall has a thriving modeling career, Khloé and Disick’s clothing companies — Good American and Talentless, respectively — are, by comparison, small potatoes.”

Kylie is close to a billion dollars in wealth, as is her sister, Kim Kardashian. Khloe’s main claim to fame is the show, and that’s all set to come to an end in 2021.

“If it wasn’t for the pandemic, it could have kept going,” said an insider. “But times are changing, and budgets are lower, and people want to move on.”