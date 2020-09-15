Keyshia Cole Rejects MMA Fighter Anthony Taylor’s Date Invitation

Instagram

Now that Keyshia Cole is officially single, a number of men have apparently lined up to be her new boyfriend. MMA fighter Anthony Taylor is one of them, jumping to the comment section of one of her posts to ask her out on a date.

Underneath a photo of the songstress relaxing by the pool in a pink chinese dress, the athlete said, “I would be honored if you go on a date with me.” In a separate comment, he promised to “treat her good and I’ll do everything it takes to stand by her side.” He also said that he had already sent Keyshia a DM asking the same thing, but she did not reply to him.

Despite that, Anthony did not give up. He sent a video to The Shade Room hoping Keyshia would finally notice him. She did catch wind of the invitation in the end, but her answer was probably something that the 31-year-old did not hope for. “I would love to have someone… but right now isn’t the time,” she said. “I need to focus on this new music. It’s GRIND TIME. But this was really sweet…”

Keyshia was previously in a romantic relationship with 24-year-old Niko Khale, with whom she shares a child together. The two began dating in 2018 but called it quits two years later. She was also married to NBA star Daniel Gibson. The exes announced their breakup in 2014 after three years of marriage. However, she only filed the legal papers in September 2017 and it was finalized earlier this month.

Expressing how happy she was after her divorce was finalized, Keyshia said on her Instagram account, “I’m so damn happy my divorce is FINALLY, FINAL!!! This is not a SHADE POST PROMISE! Just a genuinely happy post, that the weight is lifted from over both our heads.”