Kelly Clarkson Sent Chrissy Teigen A Giant Pizza

Best anniversary present ever.
As I’m sure you all know, September 14 was basically a national holiday: Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s anniversary.
The pair celebrated seven years of marriage, and got some pretty awesome anniversary gifts. But perhaps their most amazing gift came from none other than Kelly Clarkson.
Kelly had sent a GIANT pizza to the Legend house, and I can’t help but agree with Chrissy when she says, “This is obviously the coolest thing ever.”
While this pizza would probably take a few days and an entire team of people to eat, I am confident that Chrissy and John can do it on their own. Although, I’m sure Luna and Miles will only be too happy to help.
Kelly made sure to add that she also sent over a bottle of wine for their special day.
The pair also received adorable gifts from their two kids, including a handwritten card from Luna saying, “Hi mom and dad, so happy you got married. I love you,” and the cutest modern art from Miles who drew a picture of his parents which has me in tears of laughter.
Although Chrissy tweeting that she is on a 2-week bed rest due to her pregnancy with their third child, the couple’s anniversary celebrations were pretty awesome, if I do say so myself.
Did they score the perfect anniversary gifts or what?
Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the Daily newsletter!