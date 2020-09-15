Home Entertainment Keke Palmer Opened Up About Being Teased As A Kid

Keke Palmer Opened Up About Being Teased As A Kid

“No matter your background, no matter your culture, you are valid because you are.”

You know Keke Palmer — she’s a former Nickelodeon star, an actress, amazing singer, and American darling.


Jason Merritt / Getty Images

Well, Keke took to Instagram yesterday to open up about her childhood and the teasing she had to deal with because of her wholesome image.


Stephen Shugerman / Getty Images

Send me the numbers of the people who made fun of you, Keke. I just wanna talk.

“Growing up, I was often teased for being ‘wholesome,’ the shows I acted on, the fact that I had a bedtime on tour, and even sometimes the way I spoke,” she said.


Vince Bucci / Getty Images

“What I hated most was that people assumed that because of all these things, I somehow hadn’t experienced life,” she explained. “I felt constantly challenged on how ‘real’ I was when it came to the ‘Black experience’ all because my mom raised me not to wear my hardships.”


Paras Griffin / Getty Images

She also touched upon code-switching, saying, “The reality of wanting to be able to communicate in whatever room I was in stopped me from being able to ever be ONE THING.”


Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

Then, Keke delivered a powerful message to her fans about the importance of always staying true to yourself.


Noam Galai / Getty Images

“No matter your background, no matter your culture, you are valid because you are. Everyone is not the same, and that doesn’t make anyone more cool or less,” she said.


Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

“In fact,” she continued, “the only thing that makes a MF lame to me is when they aren’t being TRUE to who THEY are for other people’s acceptance.”


Morgan Lieberman / Getty Images

Say it again for the people in the back.

“I can never ever be what anyone else wants me to be. I can only be Keke (which is quite all over the place). You should only be you, too!”


Theo Wargo / Getty Images

And we love you just the way you are, Keke!

You can read Keke’s full message below.

Thank you, Keke, for sharing your personal experience and inspiring us!!

