Katie Holmes Pictured Kissing Boyfriend Emilio Vitolo Jr. Amid Cheating Rumors

The 41-year-old ‘Logan Lucky’ star is seen locking lips with Emilio as they part ways on a Manhattan street after they spend time together at the chef’s apartment.

Things continue to heat up between Katie Holmes and her new boo Emilio Vitolo Jr. The couple was recently photographed showing off PDAs while spending time together during a romantic date in New York City on Sunday, September 13.

In a picture obtained by Daily Mail, the “Logan Lucky” star was seen locking lips with Emilio as they parted ways on a Manhattan street. They bid farewell after Katie arrived the chef’s apartment where they spent five hours together. Later, Emilio was pictured driving his new girlfriend new back to her home before he headed to his father’s restaurant, Emilio’s Ballato, to start his shift.

During the outing, the 41-year-old actress opted for a casual look in a knitted cream top that she paired with jeans. She also had a beige shoulder bag that went really well with her outfit. Meanwhile, the 33-year-old chef donned a gray T-shirt and denim pants.

This arrives after it was reported that Katie was the one who caused the end of her new boyfriend’s engagement to designer Rachel Emmons. Emilio reportedly ended his relationship with his then-fiancee on the same day photos emerged of him getting cozy with the mom of one on a date at Mediterranean restaurant Antique Garage in SoHo. He reportedly dumped her by text.

“Up to this press coming out Rachel had no idea what was going on. He is a cheater, and this isn’t a ‘happy ending’ story,” said a friend who asks not to be named. Noting that Rachel had “devoted her life” to Emilio, the source revealed that the then-couple had lived together and shared a puppy together since last May.

Rachel reportedly believed she was getting married to Emilio until news emerged of his date with Katie. “They had concrete wedding plans in the works…now she is just left with bad press and forced to move home,” the pal dishes on the designer’s disappointment.