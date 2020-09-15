Kanye West Linked to Illuminati After Building Walls Around His Wyoming Compound

WENN

New photos from the ‘Follow God’ rapper’s Cody ranch house show a white wall surrounding one building and wall-like structures around others as they’re under construction.

Kanye West has sparked a theory linking him to Illuminati with suspicious-looking structures around his Wyoming compound. The GOOD Music founder, who bought the ranch in 2019, is currently building a church and several other buildings on the area.

In new aerial pictures taken from the compound, it’s seen a white wall surrounding one of the buildings. Other wall-like structures are also built around other buildings, which are still under construction.

After pictures of Kanye’s Wyoming compound surfaced online, some social media users suggested that the white walls could be some type of symbol suggesting he’s a member of the Illuminati. “expose the Illuminati Kanye dead-a** I ain’t joking,” one person who supports the theory tweeted.

“The Illuminati is doing a terrible job at handling Kanye west can they pls make him leave us alone,” another Twitter user wrote. Someone else claimed that Ye’s Illuminati tie is hinted in his tweets, remarking, “If you want to see Illuminati in action, go see what Kanye West is tweeting. Pay attention to the wording, the angles and the hidden agenda.”

Commenting on the news, someone said he/she wouldn’t be surprised if the husband of Kim Kardashian is revealed to be a cult leader. “Would anybody be shocked if we found out he was a cult leader,” the said person asked.

Illuminati refers to an Enlightenment-era secret society founded on 1 May 1776 in Bavaria. The group’s goal “is to put an end to the machinations of the purveyors of injustice, to control them without dominating them.” In the following several years, the group was vilified by conservative and religious critics who claimed that they continued underground and were responsible for the French Revolution.

This isn’t the first time Kanye is linked to Illuminati. Back in 2015, the Atlanta rapper denied that he’s a member of the society, believing that the group does not exist. “If there was actually an Illuminati, it would be more like the energy companies,” he wrote in an essay published on Paper magazine.

“Not celebrities that gave their life to music and who are pinpointed as decoys for people who really run the world. I’m tired of people pinpointing musicians as the Illuminati. That’s ridiculous,” he slammed the rumors. “We don’t run anything; we’re celebrities. We’re the face of brands. We have to compromise what we say in lyrics so we don’t lose money on a contract.”