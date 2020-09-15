Kanye West: J Cole & Drake Need To Apologize To Me!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
2

Kanye West took to Twitter on Monday to demand that Canadian rapper Drake and Dreamville boss J Cole apologize to him publicly.

“I need a publicly apology from J Cole and Drake to start with immediately … I’m Nat Turner … I’m fighting for us,” Kanye tweeted. 

