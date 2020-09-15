Kanye West: J Cole & Drake Need To Apologize To Me!!

Kanye West took to Twitter on Monday to demand that Canadian rapper Drake and Dreamville boss J Cole apologize to him publicly.

“I need a publicly apology from J Cole and Drake to start with immediately … I’m Nat Turner … I’m fighting for us,” Kanye tweeted.

Ye continued, “I’m waiting to meet with Sean Carter,” he later tweeted. “My bad I meant Shawn … no disrespect to my big bro,” he said.

In the series of tweets, Ye referred to himself as the “the second richest black man in America,” before tweeting, “I deleted that tweet about riches… the wealth is in our love of family and our brothers and our service to God … let’s rise up… let’s communicate.”

Eventually, he wrote: “I need to see everybody’s contracts at Universal and Sony … I’m not gonna watch my people be enslaved … I’m putting my life on the line for my people … The music industry and the NBA are modern day slave ships I’m the new Moses.”

Is Ye having another meltdown?