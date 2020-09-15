Kangana Ranaut Questions Jaya Bachchan’s Stance on the Film Industry

Yesterday, during the second day of the Monsoon Session in Parliament, Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan had lashed out at those trying to tarnish the reputation of the film industry.

The former actress condemned Kangana Ranaut, for comparing the film industry to a gutter. Now, Kangana has hit back at the former actress with a tweet on social media.

Sharing a video of Jaya Bachchan’s speech in the Parliament, Kangana wrote, “Jaya ji would you say the same thing if in my place it was your daughter Shweta beaten, drugged and molested as a teenage, would you say the same thing if Abhieshek complained about bullying and harassment constantly and found hanging one day? Show compassion for us also.”



Previously in an interview with a leading daily, Kangana called the industry a gutter stating that 99% of the people who work in it have been exposed to drugs.