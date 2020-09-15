K. Michelle Speaks On Tamar Braxton’s Reality Show ‘Get Ya Life’

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

K. Michelle offered up a few words of support to Tamar Braxton after watching an episode of her new show, Get Ya Life.

“Let me tell y’all something. So I watched Tamar’s show that Mona [Scott-Young] produced, and I would like to be so ignorant and angry about it but watching her story… It literally… I sat on my couch and cried because I can relate,” K. Michelle told her viewers.

“Pisces are a little bit different ya know? I can’t even be angry, be mad, try to fight nobody, talk some stupid sh*t. I can only relate. I can only relate. Because just how she felt, is how I felt You know?”

