Jude Law Confirms He Is Father of Six

WENN

The ‘New Pope’ actor has let it slip in a TV interview that he welcomed a new addition to his growing family with wife Phillipa, a year after they tied the knot.

Jude Law is a dad of six.

The “Alfie” star announced his wife, Phillipa Coan, had given birth to the couple’s first child during an appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Monday night (14Sep20).

“I had a baby,” the actor told the host when asked about his quarantine activities.

Law and psychologist Coan wed in London a year ago after four years of dating.

The Oscar nominee has three kids from his first marriage to Sadie Frost and daughters from flings with Samantha Burke and Catherine Harding, aka Cat Cavelli, who gave birth to a son, named Jax, last month (Aug20).

Earlier this week, Law was spotted celebrating his son Rudy’s 18th birthday during a night out with his kids in London.