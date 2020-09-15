John Boyega Cuts Ties With Jo Malone After Being Cut Out of Chinese Ad

Instagram

The ‘Star Wars’ actor has decided to step down as a Jo Malone spokesmodel after he was replaced in a replica of the ad that he originally conceived and directed.

–

John Boyega has cut ties with perfume brand Jo Malone after they edited him out of the Chinese version of an advert he conceived, directed, and starred in.

The original version of the ad, titled “London Gent”, was released last year (19), and featured John with family and friends in his hometown of Peckham, south London – including scenes in which he danced with pals and rode a horse.

However for a Chinese remake, John and the rest of the original multicultural cast were replaced with Chinese actors – a change Jo Malone chiefs have now apologised for making, reportedly without his knowledge.

While bosses at the company issued an apology for their “mistake,” it wasn’t enough to convince “Star Wars” star Boyega to continue working with them as he explained on his Twitter page, “I have decided to step down as Jo Malone’s global ambassador. When I joined the brand as their first male global ambassador last year, I created the short film we used to launch the campaign. It won the Fragrance Foundation Virtual awards 2020 for Best Media Campaign.”

“Their decision to replace my campaign in China by using my concepts and substituting a local brand ambassador for me, without either my consent or prior notice, was wrong. The film celebrated my personal story – showcasing my hometown, including my friends and featuring my family.”

Boyega added that he can’t “condone” the way Jo Malone had “dismissively traded out one’s culture” as he concluded, “It’s back to back but I assure you this will be dealt with swiftly. I don’t have time for nonsense. We press on and strong. Stay blessed people.”