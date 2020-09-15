Jets to place Le’Veon Bell on IR

Le’Veon Bell is set to miss the rest of the Jets’ September slate, at least. The Jets are placing the former All-Pro running back on IR, Kim Jones of NFL.com tweets.

Bell will be out until at least Week 5, with teams having the option this year to activate players from IR after three weeks off the roster. Adam Gase said Bell will be out a couple of weeks with his hamstring injury.

Gase and Bell disagreed over an issue with the running back’s hamstring during training camp, which represented the latest bout of turbulence in the sides’ relationship. The Jets will now turn to Frank Gore against the 49ers. They were down fourth-round rookie La’Mical Perine in Week 1. Perine missed Gang Green’s opener because of an ankle injury.

The Jets signed Bell to a four-year, $52.5M deal in 2019. Like many of the big-ticket contracts former GM Mike Maccagnan authorized during his four-plus-year tenure, it has not worked out. Bell, whom Gase was reported to have not wanted at that price tag, slogged through a career-worst season in 2019. Should the Jets not be able to find a trade partner, they will almost certainly cut Bell in 2021.