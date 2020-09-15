Jets place RB Le’Veon Bell on IR with hamstring injury

One day after New York Jets head coach Adam Gase told reporters that running back Le’Veon Bell could miss at least a couple of games due to the hamstring injury he suffered during Sunday’s 27-17 loss to the Buffalo Bills, the Jets placed Bell on injured reserve.

New York also added linebacker Blake Cashman and wide receiver Denzel Mims to the injured reserve list. Under revised rules for the season held amid the coronavirus pandemic, the earliest those players can return is when the Jets host the Arizona Cardinals for a Week 5 game on Oct. 11.

Cashman picked up a groin injury versus Buffalo. Mims hurt his hamstring before training camp and wasn’t active over the weekend.

Bell tweaked his hamstring after tallying six carries for 14 yards and a pair of receptions on Sunday. Veteran Frank Gore replaced him for the remainder of the game in the third quarter.

In a corresponding roster move, New York signed former Miami Dolphins ball-carrier Kalen Ballage. Ballage spent the last two seasons with Miami and totaled 326 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 110 attempts. Per Rich Cimini of ESPN, the Jets attempted to trade for Ballage in August, but he failed a team physical due to an injured hamstring.

Miami waived him on Sept. 5.