Jennifer Esposito Offers Look at Beach Wedding to Jesper Vesterstrom

After tying the knot with the fitness trainer, the ‘Blue Bloods’ actress reveals through social media that her groom arrived to the ceremony by windsurfing up to the sand in a wetsuit.

Actress Jennifer Esposito is a married woman once again, after tying the knot with fitness trainer Jesper Vesterstrom.

The “Blue Bloods” star, who has previously been married to Bradley Cooper and model Louis Dowler, exchanged vows with her other half in a beach wedding – pictures of which she shared on Instagram.

While Jennifer, 46, looked stunning in a billowing yellow dress, Jesper arrived to the ceremony by windsurfing up to the sand in a wetsuit, which he then wore for the wedding itself.

He later changed into a shirt, suit jacket and chinos, pictures from the occasion showed.

Jennifer shared the pictures, which included one of her and Jesper showing off their gold wedding bands, to her Instagram alongside ring, heart and champagne emojis. Jesper also shared the same images on his social media, and added the hashtags “#love” and “#forever”.

The “Crash” actress was married to Cooper from 2006 to 2007. She got engaged to Australian tennis player Mark Philippoussis in 2009, but the pair separated the following year. She married Brit Dowler in 2014 but filed for divorce in 2016.