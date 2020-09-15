Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt’s ‘Fast Times’ Reunion Gets Streaming Date Set

WENN/Instar/Adriana M. Barraza

The former couple will be joined by Morgan Freeman, Henry Golding, Julia Roberts, John Legend and Sean Penn among others for the event, staged to benefit CORE and REFORM Alliance.

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt‘s small screen reunion will finally take place on Thursday, September 17.

The former couple’s get together for a charity reading of classic movie “Fast Times at Ridgemont High” was supposed to take place last month (August), but technical difficulties prompted organiser Dane Cook to postpone the online event.

Now, he, Jen and Brad will be joined by Morgan Freeman, Henry Golding, Shia LaBeouf, Matthew McConaughey, Jimmy Kimmel, Julia Roberts, John Legend, Ray Liotta, and Sean Penn, who appeared in the original 1982 comedy, for the event, staged to benefit Sean’s nonprofit CORE (Community Organized Relief Effort) and REFORM Alliance.

Fans can tune in at https://www.facebook.com/CoreResponse/videos/618867185666527 from 9pm ET.