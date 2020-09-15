Jaya Bachchan Slams those Trying to Tarnish the Film Industry’s Reputation

The investigation surrounding Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise has turned into a series of controversies. It has also led to the rise of a blame game on social media with several people calling out the industry and its people. Yesterday, on the second day of the Monsoon Session in Parliament, Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan spoke about an alleged conspiracy to defame the film industry.

During the session, the former actress stated that people who made their name with the help of the same industry are now calling it a gutter. She said, “People in the entertainment industry are being flogged by social media. People who made their names in the industry have called it a gutter. I completely disagree. I hope that the government tells such people not to use this kind of language. ”

She also reacted to BJP MP Ravi Kishan’s claim of Bollywood’s drug addiction and said, “Just because there are some people, you can’t tarnish the image of the entire industry. I am ashamed that yesterday one of our members in Lok Sabha, who is from the film industry, spoke against it. It is a shame. Jis thaali me khaate hain, usi mein chhed karte hain”