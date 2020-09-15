Jason Wu Reveals the Inspiration Behind “Tropical” Runway Show at NYFW

Jason Wu‘s New York Fashion Week show provided a sweet escape from life in the COVID era.

Forget staring at the same wall for another day and turn your eyes to Jason’s spring 2021 runway show set on the beaches of Tulum, Mexico! Or at least pretend that’s the case.

In reality, Jason Wu, the Council of Fashion Designers of America and IGM were able to create a tropical oasis on the rooftop of one of New York City’s high rise buildings. All it took to bring Jason’s vision to life was an array of palm trees, a boardwalk and 12,000 pounds of sand, which was all well-worth it for the designer.

In an exclusive interview with E! News’ fashion expert, Zanna Rossi, Jason said that ahead of the show he told all the models, “‘I want you to forget that we have all these problems—we’re in a tropical paradise.'”

The exotic background also was a sweet ode to his 2016 wedding to husband Gustavo Rangel. “We’re escaping to Tulum because that’s where I got married and I wanted it in the city.” He quipped, “If I can’t go, it’s coming to me.”