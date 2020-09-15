Jason Momoa Supports Ray Fisher Amid Justice League Allegations

Just a day later, Warner Bros. released a statement in which it claimed Fisher “declined to speak to the investigator.”

According to a Warner Bros. spokesperson, Fisher’s representatives asked in July if DC Films President Walter Hamada would talk to Fisher “about his concerns during the production of Justice League.” The spokesperson claimed Fisher and Hamada had previously spoken when Hamada asked Fisher to reprise his role as Cyborg in the Flash movie along with other members of the Justice League.

“In their July conversation, Mr. Fisher recounted disagreements he’d had with the film’s creative team regarding his portrayal of Cyborg, and complained that this suggested script revisions were not adopted,” the statement continued. “Mr. Hamada explained that creative differences are a normal part of the production process, and that a film’s writer/director ultimately has to be in charge of these matters. Notably, Mr. Hamada also told Mr. Fisher that [they] would elevate his concerns to WarnerMedia so they could conduct an investigation.”

The spokesperson then added, “At no time did Mr. Hamada ever ‘throw anyone under the bus’ as Mr. Fisher has falsely claimed, or render any judgments about the Justice League production, in which Mr. Hamada had no involvement, since filming occurred before Mr. Hamada was elevated to his current position.”

The statement then noted that while Fisher “never alleged any actionable misconduct against him, WarnerMedia nonetheless initiated an investigation into the concerns he’d raised about his character’s portrayal.”

“Still not satisfied, Mr. Fisher insisted that WarnerMedia hire an independent third-party investigator. This investigator has attempted multiple times to meet with Mr. Fisher to discuss his concerns but, to date, Mr. Fisher has declined to speak to the investigator,” the statement continued. “Warner Bros. remains committed to accountability and to the well-being of every cast and crew member on each of its productions. It also remains committed to investigating any specific and credible allegation of misconduct, which thus far Mr. Fisher has failed to provide.”