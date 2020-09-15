Jason Momoa Calls for ‘Proper Investigation’ Following Ray Fisher’s Accusations Against Joss Whedon

WENN

The ‘Aquaman’ actor urges bosses at Warner Brothers to conduct ‘proper investigation’ into claims that the former Marvel director is unprofessional and abusive.

Jason Momoa has urged Warner Bros. bosses to conduct a “proper investigation” into his “Justice League” co-star Ray Fisher‘s allegations that they were treated unprofessionally on the set of the superhero movie.

The “Aquaman” star previously offered his support to Fisher, who hit headlines when he claimed Joss Whedon‘s treatment of the cast and crew on the film set was “gross, abusive, unprofessional and completely unacceptable” by posting on Instagram “#IStandWithRayFisher.”

Fisher sparked a feud with the studio after making it clear he would not be cooperating with an investigation into the misconduct claims he made against Whedon, who he alleged was “enabled” by producers Jon Berg and Geoff Johns, telling fans, “Thank you all for the support and for seeing through @wbpictures desperate and scattershot attempt to discredit me to continue protecting those in power.”

And on Monday (14Sep20), Momoa went into further details about how he’s backing Fisher as he reiterated his allegations about the bad treatment of the actors on the set.

“THIS S**T HAS TO STOP AND NEEDS TO BE LOOKED AT @ray8fisher AND EVERYONE ELSE WHO EXPERIENCED WHAT HAPPEN UNDER THE WATCH OF @wbpictures NEEDS PROPER INVESTIGATION,” he wrote alongside a picture of himself and Fisher at a Comic-Con panel event for the film. “I just think it’s f**ked up that people released a fake Frosty announcement without my permission to try to distract from Ray Fisher speaking up about the s**tty way we were treated on Justice League reshoots.”

Momoa was referring to Warner Bros. announcement of an upcoming “Frosty the Snowman” movie, said to be produced by Berg and Johns, which he was reported to have taken the title role in. The announcement was made on the same day as Fisher’s initial claims.

He concluded his Instagram post by writing, “Serious stuff went down. It needs to be investigated and people need to be held accountable. #IStandWithRayFisher.”