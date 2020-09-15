Jared Padalecki “Cried Everyday” As Supernatural Filmed Finale

The worst part of the story, he explained, was that he was arrested outside of his own bar and he knew the guys he was arrested for assaulting.

“They were like, ‘Hey man, that was really messed up, but we know that’s not you,'” he said. “That’s a huge blessing.”

Padalecki has also dealt with anxiety and depression throughout his life, and he was especially panicked when it came to quarantining all alone for two weeks ahead of Supernatural’s return to production. But as he explained to Rosenbaum, he doesn’t refer to it as “suffering.”

“I don’t say ‘suffer,’ not anymore,” he said. “I do believe in the power of self-fulfilling prophecies, so if I say to myself ‘I’m suffering from depression, I’m suffering from anxiety,’ then I’m the victim and I can’t do anything about it…I don’t say ‘suffer.’ I f–king hate that word.”

In fact, that plays into Padalecki’s favorite saying.

“Pain is mandatory. Suffering is optional.”

May we all keep that in mind as we continue with the rest of this year.