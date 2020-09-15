Jamie Lee Curtis Responded To Chris Evans’ Dick Pic

You do you, Jamie Lee. You do you.
Long, long ago, on like Saturday, Chris Evans posted a screen recording to his Instagram story where you could see his camera roll.
As people with camera rolls know, the camera roll is off limits to everyone but its owner. You never know what’s on there. You don’t go on someone else’s. It’s a sacred place.
Unfortunately for Chris, he posted his roll and there was a rogue dick on there.
The camera roll dick slip went viral on Twitter and even his brother, Scott Evans, joined in on the sausage party talk.
Eventually, like two days after he posted the pic, Chris Evans broke his silence about the schlong slip-up.
And now Jamie Lee Curtis has commented and it’s making me feel a bit weird.
You see, Jamie Lee Curtis played Chris’s mom in Knives Out.
“Mommy and son.”
So, it came off a little weird when Jamie Lee responded to his tweet with this.
I’m getting “Justin Bieber’s dad when he commented on Bieber’s penis pic” vibes all over again.
But really, nothing is as creepy as that because these two aren’t ACTUALLY related.
Anyway, go on with your horny self. We’re all with you.
