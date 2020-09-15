James Corden Forced to Host TV Show From Home After Coming Into Contact With Covid-19 Patient

CBS

Funnyman James Corden has returned to his garage to host America’s “The Late Late Show” after coming into contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

The “Cats” star hosted the late-night show from home on Monday (14Sep20), explaining he wasn’t taking any chances.

“Today I was told that I’d come into contact with someone who recently tested positive for COVID-19,” he said at the top of the show. “I’ve taken the test, that test has come back negative. Out of abundance of caution for everyone who works on the show, I’m going to host the show over Zoom way more than six feet apart from anyone.”





“The Late Late Show” returned to the studio a month ago. Prior to that, Corden has been hosting shows from his garage, which he revamped as a TV set.