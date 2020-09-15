It’s ‘Awful, Wonderful, Comfort and Rage’

WENN/Ivan Nikolov

Pink is opening up about her marriage to husband Carey Hart. In an Instagram post on Monday, September 14, the “Just Give Me a Reason” hitmaker revealed that being married to Carey made her learn and experience various things.

“My friend @jbpitts2 took this photo of us,” the 41-year-old wrote in the caption alongside a picture of her embracing Carey, with whom she shares daughter Willow Sage and son Jameson Moon. Gushing over her husband, she went on to say, “He’s still my favorite sweet little dirtball. He and I have been at this a long time, and it is our relentless and stubborn idealism that keeps us together.”

“Marriage is awful, wonderful, comfort and rage,” she admitted. “It is boring, terrifying, and a total nail biter. It is loving another fallible creature while trying to love yourself. It is a lifetime of coming back to the table.”

Although “people laugh at us because we’re either fighting or laughing” and “roll their eyes when we talk about therapy,” Pink assured that “it’s worth it. All of it.” She continued, “Therapy isn’t for weak people or hippies or liberals. It’s for broken people that want to be whole. It’s for runaways that want a family. It’s a lesson on how to sit down and listen. How to love yourself so that the other person can, too. I love you babe. I’m grateful we made it to this photo.”

Back in 2019, Pink revealed that she and Carey, to whom she married in January 7, 2006, have always been in therapy. “Carey and I have been in couples counseling almost our entire 17 years that we’ve been together,” she told Carson Daly in an interview with Carson Daly for “Today” show.