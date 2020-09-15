iOS 14, iPadOS 14, watchOS 7 and tvOS 14 releasing September 16

All of Apple’s new operating systems except for macOS Big Sur are being released on September 16th.
That means iOS 14, iPadOS 14, watchOS 7, and tvOS 14 are releasing at some point tomorrow.
All of these updates bring several relatively exciting improvements to each operating system, and you can read about them below.
iOS 14
For the breakdown on iOS 14 and what to expect from the new OS, check out our prior reporting if you have an iPhone 6s or newer.
watchOS 7
If you have an Apple Watch that can be updated, you can read more about it here.
iPadOS 14
The latest iPad update makes the Apple Pencil super powerful while also helping the operating system get out of the way of your work. You can read more about it here.
tvOS 14
This is a smaller update, but a new picture-in-picture mode might make it worthwhile for some people. Check it out here.
Apple hasn’t shared when macOS Big Sur is going to release, but it still seems likely that it will happen at some point this fall.