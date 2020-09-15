Inside Cardi B’s “Shocking” Decision to File for Divorce From Offset

Per the court documents, the 27-year-old singer is asking for child support from Offset. She hopes the divorce “will be settled by agreement of the parties.”

Speaking to Vogue for its January 2020 issue, in which she was the cover star, Cardi opened up about her relationship with the Migos group member.

“When me and my husband got into our issues—you know, he cheated and everything—and I decided to stay with him and work together with him, a lot of people were so mad at me,” she shared at the time. “A lot of women felt disappointed in me. But it’s real-life s–t.”

“If you love somebody and you stop being with them, and you’re depressed and social media is telling you not to talk to that person because he cheated, you’re not really happy on the inside until you have the conversation,” she explained. “Then, if you get back with them, it’s like, how could you? You let all of us down. People that be in marriages for years, when they say till death do us part, they not talking about little arguments like if you leave the fridge open. That’s including everything.”