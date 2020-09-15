I’m not crazy and I don’t need a lawyer – man accused of killing SA doctor in Canada

The man accused of killing South African-born doctor Walter Reynolds in Canada will undergo a 30-day psychiatric assessment.

Deng M abiour has insisted he isn’t “crazy”, has refused legal aid and has claimed that there is Covid-19 in the drinking water.

Reynolds apparently refused to dispense medication to Mabiour, an alleged drug addict.

The man accused of killing South African-born doctor Walter “Tokkie” Reynolds in Canada, is to undergo a 30-day psychiatric assessment after he refused to cooperate with staff at a local psychiatric centre. He has, so far, not been seen by a doctor.

Deng Mabiour, 54, has been charged with first-degree murder after allegedly using a hammer to kill Reynolds at the Village Mall Walk-In Clinic in Red Deer in Canada on 10 August.

Reynolds and his wife moved to Canada 15 years ago to escape the high levels of crime in South Africa, earlier reported.

It was reported that Mabiour, an alleged drug addict, attacked him after showing up at the clinic and demanding pills, which Reynolds refused to dispense.

On Monday, Mabiour appeared via video from Calgary, wearing a blue jail jumpsuit and sitting on the floor with his back against a wall, the Canadian Press reported.

He reportedly said he was concerned about being forced to have a psychiatric assessment.

“I do not want to discuss this. First of all, I want to discuss the concept of my handlers considering I’m crazy and needing treatment,” Mabiour said as he constantly interrupted provincial court judge Bert Skinner.

Legal aid is ‘stupid’

When Skinner ordered Mabiour to contact legal aid to get a lawyer as soon as possible, he reportedly called legal aid “stupid” and said: “I’m good enough to talk in the court. … Why should I have a lawyer represent me?”

The late Dr Walter Reynolds with his family. Supplied gofundme.com

According to , Mabiour also talked about the water quality at the psychiatric facility and said it was “pathetic” that he was having to stay there longer.

“That is a good idea? I don’t want the water. It has Covid,” he reportedly said.

Little is known about Mabiour. An acquaintance of his reportedly said he came to Canada from South Sudan.

The case is expected to continue on 14 October.

– Compiled by Riaan Grobler

