HyperDrive GEN2 USB-C Hubs With Up to 18 Ports Now Available

Accessory brand Hyper today announced the official launch of its new 18-port HyperDrive GEN2 18-port hub, which joins the recently released 12-port and 6-port versions.



The new GEN2 HyperDrive USB-C hubs offer twice the speed of Hyper’s previous-generation hubs, with 4K 60Hz display compatibility, 10 Gbps USB 3.1 Gen 2 data transfer speeds, 300 MB/s MicroSD/SD 4.0 slots, and up to 100W power delivery to a host computer.

The GEN2 hubs raised over $1.5 million through crowdfunding earlier this year, but they are all now available for general purchase with the 6-port version priced at $99.99, the 12-port version at $149.99, and the new 18-port version at $199.99.



The 18-port version includes two USB-A 10 Gbps ports, one USB-A port with 18W QuickCharge support, two USB 2.0 ports, one USB-C 10 Gbps port, a USB-C Power Delivery port with 100W charging power for connecting to the host computer, two 4K 60Hz HDR HDMI ports, one DisplayPort 4K 60Hz port, a Gigabit Ethernet port, SD and Micro SD UHS-II card readers, digital coaxial and optical Toslink audio, a 3.5mm audio jack, a VGA port, and a DC power port for driving the hub.

All three of the HyperDrive GEN2 hubs are available now through HyperShop and other retailers such as B,amp;H Photo.