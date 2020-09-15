Howard Levitt: When buying a business, new owners must get clear on obligations to employees

Article content continued

An employee’s service and experience with a predecessor should still be accounted for, even where the employee has signed a release

The Ontario Court of Appeal held that the trial judge’s decision to “stitch together” Manthadi’s years of service in calculating her common law reasonable notice was wrong. But it clarified that an employee’s service and experience with a predecessor should still be accounted for, even where the employee has signed a release, by weighing the benefit that experience brings to the new employer. The value of any compensation the employee received in exchange for a release is also considered in determining what is a fair notice period.

The Manthadi case was remitted to the lower court to determine the notice period, so it remains to be seen exactly how much reasonable notice Manthadi is owed in the circumstances. But those thinking of purchasing a business as a going concern should not be too easily seduced by the prospect of acquiring an experienced workforce stripped of their severance entitlement.

To avoid unexpected payouts down the line, purchasing employers should not hire any of their predecessor’s employees without express, written employment contracts. The contracts must stipulate that employees will not be given credit for their past service (other than for the purpose of paying employment standards minimum which is legally unavoidable) and should also contain an enforceable termination clause limiting these employees’ rights to notice on termination. Even if the employees have signed a release giving up any claims against their former employer, failure to implement tightly drafted employment contracts can quickly strain a new business owner’s pocketbook.

Howard Levitt is senior partner of Levitt LLP, employment and labour lawyers. He practises employment law in eight provinces. He is the author of six books including the Law of Dismissal in Canada.